What’s the source of Korean identity?

The Art Gallery of Ontario is a major museum that focuses on European masterpieces and contemporary art. The solo exhibition of Jinny Yu, 48, at the special exhibition room caught my eye.Her colorful works that feature sharp geometric shapes and carry a classical sensibility delivered a powerful sensation even to my two-and-half-year-old daughter. “A Korean artist is exhibiting here,” I exclaimed. Her works reminded me of the traditional patchworks of Korea.When I searched her up and found that she was labeled a “Canadian artist,” I came to think about the complex issue of nationality and cultural identity.Currently a professor at the University of Ottawa, Jinny Yu was born in Korea and immigrated to Canada at age 12. Her nationality is Canadian, but she considers herself an “eternal guest to the land of indigenous people.” Using the crooked relationships of colors, shapes and space, she explores the psychology of migrants and identity of settlers.According to census statistics, more than half of Toronto’s residents were born outside of Canada. Surprisingly, many cities as international as Toronto were developed during the Hellenistic period of ancient Greece after Alexander the Great. For instance, the cultural identity of the residents of Alexandria, Egypt, which used to be the center of trade and cultural exchange, is an interesting subject in archaeology.Recent research strongly emphasizes a theory that the privileged class of being “Greek” is defined not by race but by religion and culture. If someone served the Greek gods and was trained at a gymnasium, they could be called Greek regardless of their skin color.Various multicultural elements have started to appear in Korea, too. At times like this, Korea should have a conviction in its own cultural order, especially Confucian moral notions. The good impression of Korea comes from its low crime rate and a safe lifestyle. The source of this is Korea’s depth of civilization as a polite country of the East.