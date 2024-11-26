Today's fortune: Nov. 26, 2024
Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 (Oct. 26 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south
1936: You might spend money on something enjoyable.
1948: A reason to smile may arise.
1960: Financial opportunities could come your way.
1972: A chance to earn money may present itself.
1984: You might find a source of extra income or some side work.
1996: A meaningful and engaging conversation is likely.
Ox
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1937: Age is a badge of honor given by time.
1949: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.
1961: It’s best to keep things amicable.
1973: Everything might appeal to you today.
1985: Align with seniors and see new visions.
1997: Dreams are meant to come true.
Tiger
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1938: Familiar things bring comfort.
1950: Value traditions and your family’s heritage.
1962: Sticking with the old may be better than the new.
1974: People and wine improve with age.
1986: Seek advice from those with experience.
1998: Play a supporting role rather than the lead.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1939: Keep yourself warm.
1951: Drink warm tea or water frequently.
1963: Recognize and nurture potential in others.
1975: Build relationships that promote mutual growth.
1987: Rough edges attract criticism.
1999: Effort always pays off.
Dragon
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1940: A day to feel young at heart.
1952: Unplanned events may occur.
1964: You might receive pleasant news.
1976: The morning will be more favorable than the afternoon.
1988: Try to gain multiple benefits at once.
2000: Expect praise or an opportunity to showcase your talents.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: west
1941: Grace and dignity become more important as you age.
1953: You may feel stuck or indecisive.
1965: Maintain balance and neutrality.
1977: Overcome frustration by giving kindness to adversaries.
1989: Competition may bring stress.
2001: The grass always seems greener on the other side.
Horse
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1942: Family is always a blessing.
1954: Age is just a number; you’re at your prime for working.
1966: The more, the better.
1978: Aim for growth through collaboration.
1990: Work opportunities abound; embrace ambition.
2002: You may form strong partnerships.
Sheep
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Feel free to boast about your children or family.
1955: Stay youthful and adapt to the times.
1967: Align well with subordinates.
1979: Progression rather than regression.
1991: Be proactive instead of passive.
2003: Don’t delay tasks; finish them today.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1944: The darkest place is under a lamp.
1956: Children are always in their parents’ arms.
1968: Be careful not to be let down by those you trust.
1980: Distinguish between allies and opponents.
1992: Don’t reveal your true feelings.
2004: Not everything is as it seems.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: caution
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: south
1945: Isolation leads to vulnerability.
1957: Familiar people can sometimes be the scariest.
1969: Thought something is hard to throw away, it's not worth keeping.
1981: Avoid both giving and receiving favors.
1993: Stick to principles but stay flexible.
2005: Take care to avoid injuries.
Dog
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1946: Happiness depends on your mindset.
1958: Everything seems appealing today.
1970: You may face a pleasant dilemma.
1982: Life might feel filled with joy and positivity.
1994: You may work on something you enjoy and excel at.
2006: Luck seems to be on your side.
Pig
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joy
Lucky direction: south
1935: Stay detached from worldly affairs.
1947: Do as you wish; follow your heart.
1959: Health is your greatest asset.
1971: You may dream of starting your own business.
1983: Explore interests in real estate or investments.
1995: Juggle both work and love successfully.
2007: A day of great fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)