Today's fortune: Nov. 26, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1936: You might spend money on something enjoyable.1948: A reason to smile may arise.1960: Financial opportunities could come your way.1972: A chance to earn money may present itself.1984: You might find a source of extra income or some side work.1996: A meaningful and engaging conversation is likely.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1937: Age is a badge of honor given by time.1949: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.1961: It’s best to keep things amicable.1973: Everything might appeal to you today.1985: Align with seniors and see new visions.1997: Dreams are meant to come true.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1938: Familiar things bring comfort.1950: Value traditions and your family’s heritage.1962: Sticking with the old may be better than the new.1974: People and wine improve with age.1986: Seek advice from those with experience.1998: Play a supporting role rather than the lead.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1939: Keep yourself warm.1951: Drink warm tea or water frequently.1963: Recognize and nurture potential in others.1975: Build relationships that promote mutual growth.1987: Rough edges attract criticism.1999: Effort always pays off.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1940: A day to feel young at heart.1952: Unplanned events may occur.1964: You might receive pleasant news.1976: The morning will be more favorable than the afternoon.1988: Try to gain multiple benefits at once.2000: Expect praise or an opportunity to showcase your talents.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: west1941: Grace and dignity become more important as you age.1953: You may feel stuck or indecisive.1965: Maintain balance and neutrality.1977: Overcome frustration by giving kindness to adversaries.1989: Competition may bring stress.2001: The grass always seems greener on the other side.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1942: Family is always a blessing.1954: Age is just a number; you’re at your prime for working.1966: The more, the better.1978: Aim for growth through collaboration.1990: Work opportunities abound; embrace ambition.2002: You may form strong partnerships.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: Feel free to boast about your children or family.1955: Stay youthful and adapt to the times.1967: Align well with subordinates.1979: Progression rather than regression.1991: Be proactive instead of passive.2003: Don’t delay tasks; finish them today.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1944: The darkest place is under a lamp.1956: Children are always in their parents’ arms.1968: Be careful not to be let down by those you trust.1980: Distinguish between allies and opponents.1992: Don’t reveal your true feelings.2004: Not everything is as it seems.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautionLove: frustratingLucky direction: south1945: Isolation leads to vulnerability.1957: Familiar people can sometimes be the scariest.1969: Thought something is hard to throw away, it's not worth keeping.1981: Avoid both giving and receiving favors.1993: Stick to principles but stay flexible.2005: Take care to avoid injuries.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1946: Happiness depends on your mindset.1958: Everything seems appealing today.1970: You may face a pleasant dilemma.1982: Life might feel filled with joy and positivity.1994: You may work on something you enjoy and excel at.2006: Luck seems to be on your side.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyLucky direction: south1935: Stay detached from worldly affairs.1947: Do as you wish; follow your heart.1959: Health is your greatest asset.1971: You may dream of starting your own business.1983: Explore interests in real estate or investments.1995: Juggle both work and love successfully.2007: A day of great fortune.