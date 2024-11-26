Lions re-sign pitcher Reyes, infielder Diaz for 2nd season in KBO

The Samsung Lions announced Monday they have re-signed a pair of Dominican-born players for their second season in Korea.The Lions said right-hander Denyi Reyes agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $1.2 million. He received $200,000 in signing bonus and will earn $700,000 in guaranteed salary, with another $300,000 up for grabs in incentives.Reyes earned $800,000 in 2024 while going 11-4 with a 3.81 ERA in 26 starts in his first KBO season. He also shined in the postseason as the Lions made a run to the Korean Series, giving up just one earned run in 20 2/3 innings across three starts.He was named the MVP of the second round against the LG Twins, and was the winning pitcher in Game 3 of the Korean Series against the Kia Tigers. It ended up being the Lions' only win of the championship series.First baseman Lewin Diaz signed for an $800,000 contract — $500,000 in salary, $100,000 in signing bonus and $200,000 in incentives.Diaz joined the Lions in August on a $170,000 deal as their third foreign hitter of 2024, as they had cut ties with David MacKinnon and then Ruben Cardenas due to injuries.In 29 games, Diaz hit seven home runs and drove in 19 runs, while batting .282/.331/.518. Diaz was even better in the postseason, launching five home runs with 10 RBIs in nine games, while batting .353.Yonhap