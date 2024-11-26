Lotte Giants re-sign Victor Reyes after record-breaking season

The Lotte Giants announced Tuesday they will bring back outfielder Victor Reyes for a second season in Korea following his record-breaking performance in 2024.The Giants said Reyes agreed to a new one-year contract worth up to $1.25 million. He will earn $1 million in guaranteed salary and can make an additional $250,000 in incentives.The Venezuelan outfielder established a new KBO record with 202 hits in 2024, his first season in the KBO, while also hitting 15 home runs and driving in 111 runs on a $950,000 salary.Reyes set the hit record with two base knocks in the regular season finale against the NC Dinos on Oct. 1. He played all 144 games."He always put the team first and showed great fighting spirit in playing every game this past season," Giants general manager Park Joon-hyuk said. "He put up great numbers across the board, and we expect him to be a key part of our lineup next year as well."Yonhap