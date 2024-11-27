 Korean exports to grow 1.8% to $697 billion in 2025: KITA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korean exports to grow 1.8% to $697 billion in 2025: KITA

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:54
shipping containers at a port in Busan [YONHAP]

shipping containers at a port in Busan [YONHAP]

 
Korea's exports are projected to gain 1.8 percent on year to reach $697 billion next year, a Seoul-based trade association said Wednesday, amid uncertainties stemming from former U.S. President Donald Trump's second term starting in January.
 
For 2024, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) predicted the country's exports to reach $685 billion, up 8.4 percent from last year, driven by strong shipments of chips and automobiles.
 
The projection falls short of the government's annual target of $700 billion but would still mark the highest tally if realized.
 
For 2025, KITA forecast exports to grow 1.8 percent from this year's estimated $685 billion to $697 billion, while imports are expected to rise 2.5 percent on year to $654 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $43 billion.
 
Earlier this week, the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade predicted the country's exports to grow 2.2 percent on year in 2025 to reach $700 billion, driven by the robust performance of premium semiconductor products.

Yonhap
tags Korea

More in Economy

Ringing in the holidays with the Salvation Army

Korean exports to grow 1.8% to $697 billion in 2025: KITA

Gov't to open checkbook for chip infrastructure as Trump change looms

Births in September soar 10% as fertility rate inches up

Korea's business sentiment worsens in November

Related Stories

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)