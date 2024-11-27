 Korea's business sentiment worsens in November
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's business sentiment worsens in November

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 11:12
Korea's national flag, the Taegeukgi, flutters in Songpa District, southern Seoul on March 1. [NEWS1

Korea's national flag, the Taegeukgi, flutters in Songpa District, southern Seoul on March 1. [NEWS1

 
Korea's business sentiment worsened in November amid growing concerns over weak growth momentum due partly to sagging domestic demand, a central bank poll showed Wednesday.
 
The Composite Business Sentiment Index, or CBSI, in all industries for November came to 91.5, down 0.6 point from the figure tallied for the previous month, according to the survey by the Bank of Korea.
 

Related Article

 
The index measures corporate prospects for business conditions. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
 
The CBSI among manufacturers fell 0.6 point from a month earlier to 90.6 in November, while the index for non-manufacturers gained 0.4 point to 92.1.
 
Manufacturers pointed to an increase in inventory stock, tight financial conditions and the overall economic situation as major reasons for their negative view.
 
Non-manufacturers cited rising profitability and sales as positive factors, though they also voiced concerns over the economic situation and tight financing conditions.
 
The economic sentiment index, which reflects sentiment among both consumers and businesses, added 0.2 point to stand at 92.7 for November, the data showed.
 
The results were based on a survey of 1,869 manufacturers and 1,457 non-manufacturers conducted from Nov. 12-19.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea

More in Economy

Korea's business sentiment worsens in November

Korean companies consider options in response to Trump tariff threat on Mexico-made goods

Fertility rate projected to reverse eight-year slide at 0.74 children per woman

Korea’s consumer sentiment declines on export fears and Trump policy uncertainty

Korea’s business confidence stays low as domestic and global risks loom

Related Stories

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)