Lotte to increase dividends, cancel shares amid rumored liquidity crisis
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 15:10 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 15:57
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Lotte Holdings said it would increase its cash dividends and consider canceling its treasury stock to boost shareholder returns in an effort to quell investor concerns regarding reported liquidity problems stemming from its ailing chemical affiliate.
The company said Tuesday night in a regulatory filing that it aims to reach a total shareholder return ratio of more than 35 percent by 2026. The announcement follows reports that Lotte Chemical had failed to meet the terms of a pact with its bondholders, potentially enabling investors to declare an event of default.
Shares of Lotte Holdings jumped in the early hours of trading on Wednesday. The stock ended at 20,900 won ($15), up 2.45 percent from the previous trading session.
Lotte Group has faced pressure from investors to improve its cash flow since the announcement of its chemical affiliate's breach, which caused its shares to sharply fall earlier this month.
The conglomerate admitted that Lotte Chemical's profit had declined in recent times due to oversupply but denied the reported liquidity problems on Thursday, assuring investors that it maintained stable liquidity and that the chemical firm had enough cash to pay back the principals of its corporate bonds and planned to secure cash via its overseas subsidiaries' shares.
Lotte Group disclosed that it had 139 trillion won ($99.2 billion) in assets, including deposits, as of October. Lotte’s current shareholder return rate is around 30 percent.
Lotte also said in its Tuesday filing that it plans to expand its portfolio to include businesses other than its core focuses of retail, foods, chemicals and construction; achieve carbon neutrality until 2050; improve finances for its subsidiaries; and keep a 80 percent compliance rate to key indicators of its governance.
The group plans to develop its contract development and manufacturing organization for biologics, EV charging infrastructure, rechargeable battery materials and metaverse platform businesses as new growth engines.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)