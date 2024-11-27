과거, 미래 그리고 ‘닥터 후’ 담은 아이오닉9

미국 로스앤젤레스 골드스테인 레지던스에서 열린 아이오닉9 첫 공개 행사에 참석한 호세 무뇨스 현대차 글로벌최고운영책임자(COO) 겸 북미현대차 최고경영자(CEO) [현대차]

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its flagship EV, the Ioniq 9 — a three-row SUV with a design inspired by “Doctor Who” that also taps into Korean heritage.현대차가 대표 전기차 아이오닉9을 공개했다. 대형 스포츠유틸리티차(SUV)로 ‘닥터 후’에서 영감을 받고 한국의 유산도 활용했다“We wanted to create the Ioniq 9 as something that’s less daunting; it doesn’t look and feel so huge on the outside, but when you get inside, you realize it is big,” Head of Hyundai Global Design Center and Hyundai Motor Group Vice President Simon Loasby told the Korea JoongAng Daily during a media preview event for the Ioniq 9 held in Los Angeles in November.현대차글로벌 디자인센터장 사이먼 로스비 전무는 “아이오닉9은 주눅이 들지 않게 만들고 싶었기 때문에 밖에서 보면 그리 거대해 보이지 않지만 안으로 들어가면 엄청 크다는 것을 깨닫게 된다”고 최근 로스앤젤레스에서 열린 아이오닉9 프리뷰 행사 중 코리아중앙데일리에 말했다.The Ioniq 9 was officially unveiled at the premier event held in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday and will headline the Hyundai Motor booth at the upcoming LA Auto Show. It will first hit the Korean market in early 2025 before launching in other regions including the United States and Europe.아이오닉9은 수요일(11월 20일) 로스앤젤레스에서 열린 프리미어 행사에서 공식적으로 발표됐고 조만간 열릴 LA오토쇼 현대차 부스의 주인공이다. 미국과 유럽을 포함해 다른 지역 출시 전 2025년 초 한국 시장에 먼저 선보인다.The new EV will be built at Hyundai’s Georgia Metaplant, which started production of the Ioniq 5 in October.이 신형 전기차는 지난 10월 아이오닉5의 생산을 시작한 현대차의 조지아 메타플랜트(※현대차의 전기차 전용 공장)에서 만들어질 예정이다."Together with the support of our EV plant in Ulsan, Korea, we aim to sell two million EVs per year globally by 2030," Hyundai Motor’s Global Chief Operating Officer and Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America President and CEO José Muñoz said during Wednesday’s World Premiere event at the Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles.호세 무뇨스 현대차 글로벌최고운영책임자(COO) 겸 북미현대차 최고경영자(CEO)는 수요일 로스앤젤레스 골드스테인 저택에서 열린 프리미어 행사에서 “우리 울산 전기차 공장의 지원과 함께 2030년까지 연간 전기차 총 200만대 판매를 목표로 하고 있다”고 말했다.Muñoz was named Hyundai Motor's first non-Korean CEO on Nov. 15, and will start the job on Jan. 1, 2025.무뇨스는 지난 15일 현대차의 첫 비한국인 대표로 내정됐으며 내년 1월 1일 임기를 시작한다.While not as squared off as the ioniq 5, the Ioniq 9 features similar pixel-inspired headlamps that generated excitement to many for a perceived 80s retro vibe. The British designer, however, said the motif dates back further than that.아이오닉5만큼 각지지 않은 아이오닉9은 화소처럼 보이는 헤드램프(※헤드라이트의 영국식 명칭)를 특징으로 한다. 여기서 1980년대 분위기를 감지한 많은 사람들을 흥분하게 만들었다. 하지만 영국인 디자이너는 그보다 훨씬 더 과거로 간다고 말했다.“You can say that it’s a 600-year-old design language,” Loasby said, explaining that the pixelated concept can be dated back to the creation of hangul as an alphabet that features squared-off shapes.로스비는 “600년 된 디자인 언어라고 말할 수 있다”면서 화소 개념은 각을 특징으로 하는 문자인 한글의 창제 시기로 거슬러 올라갈 수 있다고 설명했다.“But it doesn’t look old-fashioned or historical," he added.그는 “그러나 구식 혹은 역사적인 것으로 보이진 않는다”고 덧붙였다.The squared-off pixel design, which is also shared by the company’s hydrogen-powered concept SUV, the Initium, appeals to all generations, according to the head designer. Loasby said while he had his first encounter with pixels in the 70s video game Pong, the younger generation links the design language to their smartphones or games like Roblox and Minecraft.현대차의 수소 콘셉트 SUV 이니티움과도 공유하는 픽셀 디자인은 모든 세대에게 매력적으로 보인다는 게 디자인센터장의 주장이다. 로스비 자신은 1970년대 비디오 게임 퐁을 통해 픽셀을 처음 접했고 더 어린 세대는 스마트폰이나 로블록스, 마인크래프트와 같은 게임과 이 디자인 언어를 연결한다고 말했다.WRITTEN BY CHO YONG-JUN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr, park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]