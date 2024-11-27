HD Hyundai ships 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer to Navy
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:26 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:20
- LEE JAE-LIM
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) delivered an 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer to the Korean Navy on Wednesday.
The Jeongjo the Great warship is the fourth domestically built Aegis destroyer with advanced features, including ballistic missile interceptors, multifunctional radar and a vertical launch system.
The delivery ceremony was held at the shipbuilder’s Ulsan headquarters on Wednesday, attended by Korean officials and foreign delegates from the U.S., Poland, and more.
Participants included Deputy Minister of Current Capabilities Program Agency of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Jo Hyeon-gi, Director of the Naval Planning and Management Department of the Republic of Korea Navy Headquarters Gwak Gwang-seop, Commander of the 8th Naval Combat Training Flotilla Park Tae-gyu, Vice Chairman of the Ulsan Metropolitan Council Kim Jong-seob, HD HHI's president, Lee Sang-kyun, and head of naval and special ship, Joo Won-ho.
The consul of the U.S. Consulate in Busan, Nolan Barkhouse, Ambassador or Ecuador to Korea Patricio Esteban Troya Suarez, Charge d’Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Korea Artur Gradziuk and delegates from Peru, Morocco, Chile and Thailand were also present.
The shipbuilder signed the contract for the Jeongjo the Great with DAPA in 2019. The vessel successfully passed the 550 trial tests required, including a maximum speed evaluation, to be delivered to the Navy on schedule.
Naval and special ship division head Joo expressed pride in the successful delivery, highlighting strong collaboration with various government and defense agencies, including DAPA, the Navy, the Agency for Defense Development and Defense Agency for Technology and Quality as the shipyard looks to enter the maintenance, repair and overhaul market, signing a Master Ship Repair Agreement with the U.S. Navy back in July. Poland and Peru are emerging as strong potential customers for Korea’s defense export, according to the company.
“HD HHI is committed to supporting Korea’s defense exports through continued cooperation with the ‘Team Korea, Team Ship’ initiative alongside government bodies,” Joo said.
