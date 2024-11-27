 Hyundai to launch EV charging subscription service in Indonesia
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 11:04
An Ioniq 5 electric vehicle being charged at a company charging station in Indonesia. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday it plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging subscription service for Hyundai customers in Indonesia this week.
 
Starting Thursday, subscribers of the service will be able to use 518 chargers at 288 charging stations operated by Hyundai and its EV partner companies across Indonesia.
 

The service, which can be purchased on the company's smartphone app, offers charging plans of 50 kilowatt-hours, 100 kilowatt-hours and 250 kilowatt-hours . If users exhaust their selected plan, additional charging can be purchased.
 
The company said customers who purchased a Hyundai EV in Indonesia after September are eligible for a one-year discount on the subscription service.
 
Starting in January, Hyundai plans to expand its EV charging subscription service to customers of other EV brands as well.
 
"We aim to contribute to the growth of Indonesia's local EV ecosystem through our subscription service and the expansion of charging infrastructure," Lee Joo-hoon, head of Hyundai's Indonesian subsidiary, said.

