 Samsung reshuffles leadership pack to strengthen hand in AI chip space
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 10:24
Samsung Electronics' Seocho office building in southern Seoul [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics reshuffled its leadership on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening its semiconductor division as competition grows in the AI chip market.
 
The annual year-end personnel changes, usually carried out in December, were advanced this year, highlighting the urgency of addressing mounting challenges.
 
The reshuffle includes two new presidential appointments and role adjustments for seven executives.  
 

“This executive reshuffle aims to tackle uncertain internal and external business conditions while preparing for new growth,” Samsung said in a statement. “Changes include placing the memory division directly under the CEO, appointing a new head for the foundry division and assigning opportunities for new business development to experienced, proven executives.”  
 
Han JIn-man, president and head of the foundry and Device Solutions divisions at Samsung Electronics [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Key appointees include Han Jin-man, who was promoted from executive vice president of the Device Solutions (DS) division to president. Han will now oversee Samsung's contract chip manufacturing business, also known as foundry, and DS division.
 
Kim Yong-kwan, president of management strategy at the Device Solutions division at Samsung Electronics [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Kim Yong-kwan, previously the executive vice president of the business support task force, was appointed president of management strategy within the DS division.  
 
Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, head of the DS division, was named CEO. He will also take charge of the memory business and lead the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT). 
 
Park Hark-kyu, who previously served as president and head of the corporate management office in the Device eXperience (DX) division, was named president of the business support task force.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
