 Starbucks Korea's monthly subscription service, offering 30 percent discounts, launches Dec. 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Starbucks Korea's monthly subscription service, offering 30 percent discounts, launches Dec. 2

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:44 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:29
Starbucks Korea will officially launch its monthly subscription service Buddy Pass with lower prices on Dec. 2. [STARBUCKS KOREA]

Starbucks Korea will officially launch its monthly subscription service Buddy Pass with lower prices on Dec. 2. [STARBUCKS KOREA]

 
Starbucks Korea will officially launch its Buddy Pass program on Dec. 2, bringing the monthly subscription service's prelaunch phase to an end.
 
The official service will offer the same perks as its prelaunch iteration for a cheaper price.
 
Buddy Pass, since its prelaunch in September, offered one 30 percent discount coupon per day, redeemable after 2 p.m. on nonbottled drinks. It also offered one discount coupon for food items, alongside with one free delivery coupon and two online store delivery coupons, per month.
 

Related Article

 
Post-Dec. 2, Buddy Pass will provide the same coupons for 7,900 won ($5.60) from the 9,990 won price it offered originally.
 
Throughout the test period, customers subscribed to Buddy Pass received an average discount of 23,330 won per month, double the original monthly price, according to Starbucks Korea.
 
Current subscribers who extend their membership beyond the prelaunch phase will receive a coffee coupon.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags starbucks korea subscription

More in Industry

Stop, drop and roll more around Seoul: Incheon's Easy Drop service to open in Myeong-dong

SK Square, CJ ENM invest $180 million in Wavve to propel Tving merger

Celltrion aims for $3.58 billion in annual sales next year

No guts, no glory: Beef intestines, chicken feet part of Emart sales event

Top office strategizes over Trump's tariff threat for Mexico, Canada

Related Stories

Coffee with a view of… North Korea? Starbucks eyes border observatory opening.

Starbucks-obsessed Korea ranks fourth in global store count

Seoul's housing subscription program slowly growing

Cheap coffee

From school to Starbucks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)