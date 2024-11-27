Starbucks Korea's monthly subscription service, offering 30 percent discounts, launches Dec. 2
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:44 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:29
Starbucks Korea will officially launch its Buddy Pass program on Dec. 2, bringing the monthly subscription service's prelaunch phase to an end.
The official service will offer the same perks as its prelaunch iteration for a cheaper price.
Buddy Pass, since its prelaunch in September, offered one 30 percent discount coupon per day, redeemable after 2 p.m. on nonbottled drinks. It also offered one discount coupon for food items, alongside with one free delivery coupon and two online store delivery coupons, per month.
Post-Dec. 2, Buddy Pass will provide the same coupons for 7,900 won ($5.60) from the 9,990 won price it offered originally.
Throughout the test period, customers subscribed to Buddy Pass received an average discount of 23,330 won per month, double the original monthly price, according to Starbucks Korea.
Current subscribers who extend their membership beyond the prelaunch phase will receive a coffee coupon.
