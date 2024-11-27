 Stop, drop and roll more around Seoul: Incheon's Easy Drop service to open in Myeong-dong
Stop, drop and roll more around Seoul: Incheon's Easy Drop service to open in Myeong-dong

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:58
A Luggage Less branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday prepares for its grand opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A Luggage Less branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday prepares for its grand opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
A Luggage Less branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday prepares for its grand opening on Thursday.
 
The Easy Drop service, offered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Incheon International Airport, enables travelers to check their bags in advance, allowing them to enjoy their last few hours in the country unencumbered. Lotte Global Logistics runs the bag transportation service.


