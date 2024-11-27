 AI, metaverse and wellness converge at Korea Meta Expo 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

AI, metaverse and wellness converge at Korea Meta Expo 2024

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:57
An attendee views a holographic screen during Korea Meta Expo (KME) 2024 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

An attendee views a holographic screen during Korea Meta Expo (KME) 2024 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

 
An attendee views a holographic screen during Korea Meta Expo 2024 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.
 
The show, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, focuses on the convergence of AI, metaverse and wellness across various industries such as health care, entertainment and education. Speakers include David Mueller, co-founder and chief product officer of AI startup Theoriq; Vivien Lin, chief product officer at cryptocurrency exchange BingX; and Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of Web3 firm 0G Labs.
tags metaverse Coex AI

More in Tech

Apple of my robotic eye: Industrial-TECH Fair kicks off in Coex

AI, metaverse and wellness converge at Korea Meta Expo 2024

SK Square, CJ ENM invest $180 million in Wavve to propel Tving merger

Nvidia hitting the gas on green light for Samsung's HBM chips, CEO says

SK hynix begins production of world's first 321-layer NAND

Related Stories

AI explanation

Korean mobile carriers anticipate metaverse metamorphosis

Edtech Korea Fair 2024 showcases new technology for learning

SK units team up on tech development

Pay with face
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)