AI, metaverse and wellness converge at Korea Meta Expo 2024

An attendee views a holographic screen during Korea Meta Expo 2024 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.The show, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, focuses on the convergence of AI, metaverse and wellness across various industries such as health care, entertainment and education. Speakers include David Mueller, co-founder and chief product officer of AI startup Theoriq; Vivien Lin, chief product officer at cryptocurrency exchange BingX; and Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of Web3 firm 0G Labs.