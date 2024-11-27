 Apple of my robotic eye: Industrial-TECH Fair kicks off in Coex
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:58
A robot holds an apple at Industrial-TECH Fair 2024 at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Running through Friday, the annual event that began in 2014 started with an opening ceremony in which the Ministry of Trade, industry and Energy announced a 400 billion won ($286 million) investment fund for research and development with contributions from domestic firms and banks. Numerous tech companies fill the exhibition floor, with seminars and presentations on the industrial sector also scheduled.
