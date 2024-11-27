 Everland's twin pandas playing in snow for the first time — in pictures
Everland's twin pandas playing in snow for the first time — in pictures

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:02
Everland panda twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao enjoying their first snow on Nov. 27 at the theme park zoo in Gyeonggi [SAMSUNG C&T]

Everland's twin pandas, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, welcomed their first snow on Wednesday.
 
The two baby pandas could not play in the snow during their first winter because they were only a few months old. The twins were born last year on July 7 at the Everland theme park in Gyeonggi and spent last winter in their indoors habitat.
 
The zookeepers decided to give the two pandas a chance to roll around in the snow, especially considering the animal's affinity for it, according to Everland.
 
Everland panda twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao enjoying their first snow on Nov. 27 at the theme park zoo in Gyeonggi [SAMSUNG C&T]

"Rui Bao and Hui Bao hesitated a little in front of the first snow they ever saw when they were set outdoors with their mother Ai Bao, but they soon enjoyed themselves in the snow by rolling around in the field and sliding down the snowy hills," zookeeper Kang Cheol-won said in a press release.
 
The two pandas, now 17 months since birth, each weigh over 40 kilograms (99 pounds) and are growing healthily, according to Everland. 
 
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Everland's twin pandas playing in snow for the first time — in pictures

