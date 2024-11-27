Hyundai Motor’s bold experiment has begun (KOR)

José Muñoz, the chief of Hyundai Motor’s U.S. operation and the company’s global chief operating officer set to become the first foreign national CEO of the Korean automaking conglomerate from January, vowed to leverage the ppalli, ppalli (fast, fast) and miri, miri (proactively, proactively) code of conduct to address to the fast-changing times. Ppalli, ppalli — a unique Korean habit of getting things done speedily — is embedded in Hyundai Motor culture, Muñoz said in an interview during an Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 21.The ppalli, ppalli ethos helped drive Korea’s staggering progress, but not without accompanying negative outgrowths. As a result, Korea is now home to a myriad of regulations. Global trade and industrial prospects have become murky due to Trump 2.0. Moreover, technology is evolving at a dizzy pace due to AI. Korea’s competitiveness can be supercharged if its innate velocity is paired with readiness.The governing People Power Party (PPP) has motioned a special act on the semiconductor industry, proposing to exempt the universal statutory 52-hour workweek for the research and development (R&D) work force in the chip sector. But the legislation is in limbo due to a negative response from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP). If regulations are not redressed to become up-to-date, companies cannot make headway or speed.Foreign talents must be broadly used. Muñoz, a native of Spain and a U.S. citizen, had served in Toyota and Nissan before joining Hyundai Motor in 2019. Under his command, Hyundai’s North American operations have flourished. His promotion to groupwide co-CEO comes amid expectations of significant changes in the United States under Trump. An economy heavily reliant on external trade requires a global eye to survive in the global market. As seen with Elon Musk from South Africa and Jensen Huang from Taiwan, the United States relies on talents to drive its innovation-led economy regardless of their country of origin.High-profile examples of foreign leadership are few in Korea — Guus Hiddink as the national football coach and now a CEO in a major conglomerate. Muñoz said he would be spending 70 percent of his time in Korea and 30 percent in the United States and elsewhere as desired by his boss and Hyundai Motor Chairman Euisun Chung. “Synchronization with employees by standing on the same ground is essential,” he said. The success of foreign CEO recruitment can depend on the domestic environment and mood as much as individual capabilities. The perspectives and communication style of a foreign CEO may not always match domestic styles, but efforts must go both ways. Hyundai Motor’s experiment with Muñoz should be a refreshing awakening for the rest of Korea Inc.현대차 차기 대표이사로 내정된 호세 무뇨스 글로벌 최고운영책임자(COO) 겸 북미권역본부장(사장)이 “격변의 시대를 ‘빨리빨리, 미리미리’ 정신으로 유연하게 대응하겠다”고 말했다. 무뇨스 사장은 지난 21일(현지시간) 오토쇼가 열린 미국 로스앤젤레스에서의 언론 인터뷰에서 “현대차의 특징 중 하나가 '빨리빨리' 문화인데 굉장한 강점이다. 나는 이를 '빨리빨리, 미리미리' 문화로 발전시켰고 이 정신을 계속 활용할 것”이라고 강조했다.빨리빨리는 고도성장의 원동력이었지만 부실 공사로 상징되는 부작용을 낳기도 했다. 이 때문에 갖가지 규제도 생겼었다. 하지만 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인의 취임을 앞두고 전 세계 산업계의 불확실성이 커진 데다 인공지능(AI) 등 핵심 분야 기술은 분초 단위로 진화하고 있다. 뮤뇨스 사장의 말대로 미리미리 준비한다면 빨리빨리는 엄청난 경쟁력이다.지금 국민의힘이 반도체 연구개발 분야에서 주 52시간 예외를 두는 반도체 특별법안을 발의했지만, 더불어민주당이 부정적 입장이라 법안 통과는 불투명한 형국이다. 지금 수준으로도 잘해 왔다는 것은 안이한 생각이다. 이런 규제를 걷어내지 않으면 기업이 미리 대비할 수도, 속도도 낼 수 없다. 낡은 관념 때문에 우리가 가진 장점을 스스로 포기하고 있는 것이 아닌지 되돌아봐야 한다.해외인재도 폭넓게 등용할 필요가 있다. 스페인 출신으로 토요타·닛산 등에서 근무한 무뇨스 사장은 2019년 현대차에 합류해 미국 시장에서 입지를 확대하는 데 공헌했다. 트럼프 2기를 맞아 미국시장에 밝은 외국인을 대표이사로 발탁한 것은 파격적 선제조치라고 평가할 만하다. 수출로 먹고사는 나라가 순혈주의를 고집하면 글로벌 시장에서 살아남기 어렵다. 테슬라의 일론 머스크(남아프리카공화국)나 엔비디아의 젠슨 황(대만) 사례에서 보듯 미국은 출신지에 관계없이 최고의 인재들이 혁신을 주도한다.한국은 거스 히딩크 같은 축구 국가대표 감독에 이어 이제 대기업 CEO를 등용한 정도다. 무뇨스 사장은 정의선 현대차 회장이 “한국에서 일하는 시간이 좀 더 많았으면 좋겠다”고 당부한 사실도 소개했다. 그는 “앞으로 한국에서 70%, 미국 등 다른 대륙에서 30%를 보낼 것 같다”며 “임직원과 같은 선상에서 이해하는 동기화(synchronization)가 중요하다”고 말했다. 외국인 CEO의 성공 여부는 개인 역량의 문제이기도 하지만, 이를 받아들이는 국내 환경과 분위기도 중요하다. 외국인 CEO의 관점과 소통 방식이 항상 수용되지 못할 수도 있다. 주파수는 함께 맞춰가야 한다. 글로벌 스탠더드에 기반한 개방적인 태도가 꼭 필요한 이유다. 현대차와 뮤노스 사장의 새 실험이 국내 다른 기업에도 신선한 자극이 되길 기대한다.