What’s the source of Korean identity? (KOR)

The Art Gallery of Ontario is a major museum that focuses on European masterpieces and contemporary art. The solo exhibition of Jinny Yu, 48, at the special exhibition room caught my eye.Her colorful works that feature sharp geometric shapes and carry a classical sensibility delivered a powerful sensation even to my two-and-half-year-old daughter. “A Korean artist is exhibiting here,” I exclaimed. Her works reminded me of the traditional patchworks of Korea.When I searched her up and found that she was labeled a “Canadian artist,” I came to think about the complex issue of nationality and cultural identity.Currently a professor at the University of Ottawa, Jinny Yu was born in Korea and immigrated to Canada at age 12. Her nationality is Canadian, but she considers herself an “eternal guest to the land of indigenous people.” Using the crooked relationships of colors, shapes and space, she explores the psychology of migrants and identity of settlers.According to census statistics, more than half of Toronto’s residents were born outside of Canada. Surprisingly, many cities as international as Toronto were developed during the Hellenistic period of ancient Greece after Alexander the Great. For instance, the cultural identity of the residents of Alexandria, Egypt, which used to be the center of trade and cultural exchange, is an interesting subject in archaeology.Recent research strongly emphasizes a theory that the privileged class of being “Greek” is defined not by race but by religion and culture. If someone served the Greek gods and was trained at a gymnasium, they could be called Greek regardless of their skin color.Various multicultural elements have started to appear in Korea, too. At times like this, Korea should have a conviction in its own cultural order, especially Confucian moral notions. The good impression of Korea comes from its low crime rate and a safe lifestyle. The source of this is Korea’s depth of civilization as a polite country of the East.토론토의 온타리오 아트 갤러리(AGO)는 유럽 명화와 현대미술에 초점을 둔 대규모 박물관이다. 이곳 특별 전시실에서 열리는 지니 유(48)의 개인전이 내 눈길을 사로잡았다. 다채로운 색상이 고전적 분위기를 풍기면서 날카로운 기하학적인 형태를 나타낸 그의 작품들은 두살 반 된 딸의 눈에도 무엇인가 강렬한 자극을 전달했다. 나는 “한국 작가가 여기 전시됐네!”라고 탄성을 내지르며, 우리나라 전통 색동 조각보를 떠올렸다. 그 후에 작가에 관해 인터넷 검색을 했을 때 ‘캐나다 작가’라는 라벨이 붙은 것을 보고 국적과 문화 정체성 등의 복잡한 문제에 대해 새삼 생각하게 됐다.오타와대 교수로 있는 지니 유는 한국에서 태어나 열두 살 때 캐나다로 온 재외교포다. 국적은 캐나다지만 자신을 “토착민들의 땅에 온 영원한 손님”이라 생각한다는 그는 자신의 작품에서 색·모양·공간의 틀어진 관계를 이용해 이주민의 심리, 정착민의 정체성 등을 탐구해 왔다.인구조사 통계에 의하면 현재 반 이상의 토론토 주민이 캐나다 밖에서 태어났다고 한다. 토론토 못지않은 국제도시들이 놀랍게도 알렉산더 대왕 이후의 고대 그리스 헬레니즘 시대 때 발달했다. 그 예로 무역과 문화 교류 중심지였던 이집트 알렉산드리아 주민들의 문화 정체성은 최근 고고학계에서 흥미로운 연구대상이다. 특히 거기서 ‘그리스인’이라는 특권층은 인종보다는 종교와 문화적인 측면에서 정의된다는 설이 강하게 부각된다. 그리스 신을 섬기고 '김나지움'에서 훈련하면 살색에 관련 없이 ‘그리스인’이라 불린다는 것이다.한국도 다민족 국가로서의 여러 현상이 드러나고 있다. 이럴 때일수록 한국은 고유의 문화질서, 특히 유교적 도덕관념에 확신을 지녀야 한다. 한국이 좋다는 인상은 범죄가 적고 생활이 안전하다는 느낌 때문이다. 그 원천에는 동방예의지국으로서의 문명의 깊이가 살아있는 것이다.