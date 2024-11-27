[Journalism Internship] Prices skyrocket as climate change threatens Korea’s food security

Korea's autumn harvest is being hit hard by unpredictable weather patterns, with increasing average temperatures causing a sharp spike in the prices of food in local markets.Concern over the country’s food security is growing as costs soar.“Fruits in Korea tend to go bad quicker now, and the price is very expensive as well,” said Jared Wood, a foreign resident of Korea.Korea has had an average temperature increase of around 0.18 degrees Celsius (0.32 degrees Fahrenheit) every ten years for the past century, far exceeding the global average of 0.08 Celsius, according to the Ministry of Environment. In fact, Korea is now one of the most affected regions; Increasing summer temperatures, milder winters, and heavy rainfalls are occurring more frequently.This has also affected the reality of a considerable amount of people’s everyday lives. Fields that once thrived with crops are now dry and unable to be used. According to the Carbon Brief organization, a climate science website, climate change has caused increasing intensity in events such as heat waves, droughts and floods, which has led to constant crop failures and has limited the amount of viable soil in many parts of the world.Fall was delayed this year due to prolonged heat waves caused by climate change, which lasted 28 days longer than last year, said Choi Young-tae, an official from the Korea Forest Service. While this may seem like just a coincidence, this has substantially impacted the growth of agriculture in Korea.“The number of tropical nights and heat waves was the highest ever recorded,” said Park Jong-Hyun, the spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “The heat wave continued even in the fall, the harvest season, causing problems such as reduced yields and a deterioration in the quality of seasonal foods.”This eventually caused food prices to rise dramatically and is the cause of decreasing supply as producers are unable to satisfy demand. People in Korea are now forced to pay increasingly higher prices to get the same product.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the consumer price index has risen 1.3 percent from last year. Wood, the foreign resident, expressed his thoughts on price inflation; “Food has become more expensive over time but the portions have become less.”Although the rate of increase has been lowest in three years and nine months, consumer prices are still increasing.The price of napa cabbage has been climbing noticeably due to climate change-driven disruptions in agriculture. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the cost of 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of napa cabbage in local markets has skyrocketed by over 300 percent, surging from 8,923 won ($6.40) to 39,016 won over the last year. In addition, the wholesale price of a napa cabbage is currently around 8,900 won, a 128 percent year-on-year increase according to the Korea Herald.As a result, many people in Korea are using cheaper ingredients. Kkakdugi, a type of kimchi made with radishes, is now used in schools and restaurants instead of napa cabbage kimchi, according to an October report by Kyung Hyang Newspaper.According to Choson Biz, apple production has decreased by 30 poercent since last year, estimating that by 2033, apple farmland would decrease by 8.6 percent. Since the supply of apples couldn't reach the demand, the price of apples increased by 27.4 percent compared to last year.The alarming reality is that climate change is expected to drive food prices even further in the coming decades. The European Central Bank estimates inflation of worldwide food prices by between 0.9 and 3.2 percent annually by 2035, the cause being steadily climbing temperatures.Overall inflation will consequently rise between 0.3 and 1.2 percent. This is a particularly pressing concern for Korea — more vulnerable to climate change compared to other countries — for it has already seen the effects in the increasing prices of food.“Agricultural products are the most affected because developing countries have extreme weather fluctuations. Then, price fluctuations will also become very severe”, warns Prof. Kang Sung-jin of Korea University. He provides a specific example with wheat: “If wheat production decreases or prices suddenly rise, the prices of all products that use wheat will rise. It will be similar to the current situation where wheat cannot be received due to the war between Ukraine and Russia.”The signs are evident: If climate change continues its rapid growth and a solution is not found, Korea’s food security may be at risk.BY BAIK HANEUL (SKY), HYUN GRACE GO-EUN, KIM JAEWON, KWON GAEUN (ANGELA), PARK GEONHOO (EDLY)