Jay B releases first full-length solo album 'Archive 1: [Road Runner]' — in pictures
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:21
Jay B performs lead track ″Cloud Nine″ during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″ Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay B held a showcase on Wednesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of his first full-length solo album, “Archive 1: [Road Runner].”
The album includes 13 tracks, featuring double lead singles "Crash" and "Cloud Nine," as well as the B-side "Baby," which conveys Jay B’s excitement about reconnecting with his fans. Additionally, "Present" and "Winter Night" are exclusive to the physical version of the album.
“Archive 1: [Road Runner]” officially dropped on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The event highlights included Jay B posing for cameras, performing the double lead tracks and answering questions from the press.
Jay B poses for photos during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay B performs lead track ″Crash″ during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay B answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay B and M.C. You Jae Phil during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay B performs the key point of ″Crash″’s choreography during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay B performs lead track ″Cloud Nine″ during a showcase held on Nov. 27 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his full-length album ″Archive 1: [Road Runner].″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
