Jay B releases first full-length solo album 'Archive 1: [Road Runner]' — in pictures



DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

[email protected]

Jay B held a showcase on Wednesday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of his first full-length solo album, “Archive 1: [Road Runner].”The album includes 13 tracks, featuring double lead singles "Crash" and "Cloud Nine," as well as the B-side "Baby," which conveys Jay B’s excitement about reconnecting with his fans. Additionally, "Present" and "Winter Night" are exclusive to the physical version of the album.“Archive 1: [Road Runner]” officially dropped on Wednesday at 6 p.m.The event highlights included Jay B posing for cameras, performing the double lead tracks and answering questions from the press.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [ [email protected]