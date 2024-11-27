 Kyuhyun to release first full-length solo album 'Colors'
Kyuhyun to release first full-length solo album 'Colors'

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 10:58
Kyuhyun performs at a showcase for his EP ″Restart″ on Jan. 9 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Kyuhyun is set to release his first full-length solo album, “Colors,” on Wednesday, according to his agency, Antenna.
 
The album features 10 tracks, including the lead single "Unending Days," along with "Universe," "Journey" and "Bring It On." 
 

"Unending Days" is described by Antenna as “a well-crafted arrangement based on rock sounds, with a vivid melodic line and Kyuhyun's lyrical vocals harmonizing to achieve a high level of artistry.”  
 
"Bring It On" represents Kyuhyun's first pop dance track since his solo debut in 2014.   
 
A promotional image for Kyuhyun's new album ″Colors' [Antenna]

A promotional image for Kyuhyun's new album ″Colors' [Antenna]

 
The album begins and ends with the singer’s self-composed songs. It begins with the piano instrumental "Prologue" and concludes with "One Spring Day."
 
In celebration of his 10th solo debut anniversary, Kyuhyun will launch an Asia tour starting in Seoul from Dec. 20 to 22. The tour will span nine cities, including Hong Kong and Jakarta, Indonesia.  
 
Kyuhyun first debuted as an additional member of boy band Super Junior in 2006 under SM Entertainment. He launched his solo career with the EP “At Gwanghwamun” in 2014. After signing an exclusive solo contract with Antenna in August last year, he released the EP “Restart” on Jan. 9.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Kyuhyun to release first full-length solo album 'Colors'

