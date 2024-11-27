Oxford invites music producer Kim Hyung-suk for research collaboration
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 12:24
Music producer and composer Kim Hyung-suk will work as a researcher at the University of Oxford, according to a post on the university's website updated on Wednesday.
Kim is one of six artists invited by Oxford's Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies to serve as special researchers under the “Kellogg College Academic” program.
The academic program invites renowned artists actively engaging in their fields to collaborate with the university's scholars in creative and research pursuits. Starting this year, it plans to select around 10 participants annually.
Kim will deliver lectures and performances focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and K-pop. His first activity will be a lecture and performance of his compositions at Oxford’s Wolfson College on Dec. 4.
Kim will also collaborate with Jieun Kiaer’s research team on projects related to the globalization of the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, and joint research on the integration of AI with the Hallyu, or the Korean Wave.
Kim is also set to co-host K-pop and Hallyu events and support academic research at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, a facility combining humanities research and a large performance venue, scheduled to open next year at Oxford. Efforts are also underway to establish a Hallyu center at the university with Jieun Kiaer’s research team, aiming for the sustainable development of Korean culture.
“This is not just a personal accomplishment but a recognition of K-pop,” said Kim. “I promise to make meaningful achievements in research on sustainable Hallyu at the world’s best research institute.”
Kim debuted as a composer in 1989 and has since worked with numerous artists, including Lee Moon-sae, Im Jae-bum, Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Gun-mo and Jo Sung-mo, creating numerous hit songs. He is also well-known for composing the themes for the film “My Sassy Girl” (2001) and the SBS drama “All In” (2003).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
