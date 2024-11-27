 SM's British boy band, dearALICE, to debut later this year
SM's British boy band, dearALICE, to debut later this year

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 14:57
dearALICE [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

SM Entertainment's first British boy group, dearALICE, is set to debut later this year through a collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and the American music label gamma, the band’s agency announced Wednesday.  
 
The three companies have entered a strategic partnership to support dearALICE's global launch and music activities as part of SM's ongoing efforts to expand its global intellectual property portfolio, according to SM Entertainment.  
 

dearALICE is a boy band comprised of five members: Blaise Noon, James Sharp, Oliver (Olly) Quinn, Dexter Greenwood and Reese Carter. The group was formed through the BBC's six-part series, "Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience." 

As the first step in the strategic partnership, dearALICE will release its debut single later this year. The specific date has not yet been disclosed. 

 
SM emphasized its commitment to introducing the group to international audiences and providing it with opportunities to thrive as a global artist through its partnership with gamma.
 
“We will work toward making dearALICE an influential artist in North America and Europe, as well as in other global music markets through this partnership,” said SM CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk.  
 
gamma is a media company founded in 2023 by former Apple executive Larry Jackson and record executive Ike Youssef.


 
 

BY YONHAP,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
