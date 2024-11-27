 Singer Dean to release two new songs on Friday
Singer Dean to release two new songs on Friday

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 13:16 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 13:43
Singer-songwriter Dean with French artist FKJ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer-songwriter Dean with French artist FKJ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Singer Dean will release his first new music in a year on Friday, his agency Universal Music Korea said Wednesday.
 
The single will include two tracks but other details, such as the title or genre, were not disclosed to reporters on Wednesday.
 

The new single comes a year after his previous single, "4:44" released on Nov. 18, 2023. Dean released two pictures on his Instagram account, one reading "3:33" and another with French artist French Kiwi Juice (FJK).
 
Dean debuted in 2015 with his single "I'm Not Sorry." He is known for "D (half moon)" (2016), "21" (2016) and "Instagram" (2017).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
