Coupang's 'Family Matters' gives family ties a supernatural spin

KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21

Paris to host massive hide-and-seek game to celebrate 'Squid Game' season two

Secret marriage service at center of new Netflix mystery series 'The Trunk'

Related Stories

Ahead of Korean debut, actor Kentaro Sakaguchi aims to put audiences at ease

Tving's upcoming 'Love in the Big City' series adapts book chapters not seen in film

Kim Ha-neul brings classic tropes to new Disney+ show 'Red Swan'

Netflix's 'Hellbound' to continue story with 'new and unexpected' turns in second season

Disney+ cop comedy series 'Seoul Busters' guns for big laughs