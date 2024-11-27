SLL JoongAng receives honor from culture minister at Korea Copyright Protection Awards
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:48
- KIM JI-YE
Production company SLL JoongAng was given a Culture Minister's Award for its leading role in protecting K-content copyrights and contributing to the establishment of healthy content distribution environments both domestically and internationally.
The production company won the award during the inaugural ceremony of the Korea Copyright Protection Awards (translated), held Wednesday at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism began the Korea Copyright Protection Awards this year to raise awareness of copyright protection and to encourage voluntary participation from the private sector, in partnership with the Korea Copyright Protection Agency.
“SLL JoongAng was highly recognized for contributing to creating a sound distribution environment in the K-content industry and enhancing its global competitiveness,” the production company said in a press release.
SLL JoongAng has been making diverse endeavors to protect K-content copyright, such as establishing its own copyright protection system and copyright protection guidelines.
It has also actively responded to overseas copyright infringement, as well as closely collaborating with global partners to prevent illegal distribution.
The production company secured a court order from a Thai court to block access to a copyright-infringing website, a first for the country. It also helped apprehend illegal IPTV operators in cooperation with partner organizations in the Philippines.
“Protecting copyrights is crucial for the sustainable growth of K-content,” SLL JoongAng CEO Yun Ki-yun said in the press release.
“We will continue to create a healthy environment that satisfies both creators and users through proactive measures and efforts to strengthen the global competitiveness of the K-content industry.”
