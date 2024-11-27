South fires rounds from Baengnyeong Island in military readiness drill
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 16:05
- SEO JI-EUN
The Marine Corps fired approximately 200 rounds from its K9 self-propelled howitzers during a 30-minute drill on Wednesday afternoon to bolster military readiness against North Korea's threats.
The firing drill on Baengnyeong Island starting 1 p.m. was conducted by the 6th Marine Brigade under the Northwest Islands Defense Command (NWIDC) of the Marine Corps. It targeted a virtual point to the west, avoiding the Northern Limit Line (NLL) — the de facto inter-Korean maritime border.
This marked the first such drill in more than two months and the fourth this year, following a previous exercise on Sept. 5. Regular firing drills on the northwestern islands were suspended after the 2018 Sept. 19 Inter-Korean Military Agreement. However, escalating provocations from North Korea prompted their resumption earlier this year.
In January, North Korea conducted a maritime firing exercise near the NLL, violating the buffer zone established under the agreement. South Korea responded with a one-time firing drill.
Subsequent provocations, including GPS jamming, waste-laden balloon launches and missile tests, led the South Korean government to suspend the military agreement on June 4. The Marine Corps resumed regular maritime firing exercises on June 26 for the first time in seven years.
"The NWIDC will continue regular drills to enhance firepower capabilities and maintain military readiness," the Marine Corps said.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
