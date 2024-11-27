 Yoon expected to meet Ukrainian delegation as early as Wednesday
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 11:07
President Yoon Suk Yeol talks over the phone at his office in Seoul. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

A Ukrainian delegation led by Kyiv's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to visit Seoul and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol as early as Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said.
 
Umerov is expected to share intelligence on North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and seek South Korea's support for Ukraine's war efforts.
 

The visit comes about a month after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's plans to send a delegation to South Korea during his phone talks with Yoon.
 
Yoon has said South Korea may consider providing arms support to Ukraine depending on the extent of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.
 
Zelenskyy has previously emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for anti-aircraft missiles and artillery systems to counter threats from Russia.
 
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed expectations that South Korea will work closely with Ukraine on information sharing with regard to the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.
 
 
 

