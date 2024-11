Heavy snow turns Korea into winter wonderland — in pictures

Heavy snow covered much of the nation on Wednesday. Snow or rain is forecast to continue nationwide until Thursday.The Korea Meterological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy snow warning — activated when over 20 centimeters of snowfall is expected within 24 hours — for northeastern Seoul, Hongcheon and Pyeongchang counties in Gangwon and Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi.Heavy snow advisories, triggered by expected snowfall exceeding 5 centimeters in 24 hours, were issued for parts of Gyeonggi, Seoul, Chungcheong, North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, Incheon and Jeju Island.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]