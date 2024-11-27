Heavy snow turns Korea into winter wonderland — in pictures
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 16:24
People wearing hanbok (traditional Korean dress) chat as they view the snow-covered Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]
Mount Guryong in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is covered in snow on Wednesday. [YONHAP]
Heavy snow covered much of the nation on Wednesday. Snow or rain is forecast to continue nationwide until Thursday.
The Korea Meterological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy snow warning — activated when over 20 centimeters of snowfall is expected within 24 hours — for northeastern Seoul, Hongcheon and Pyeongchang counties in Gangwon and Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi.
Heavy snow advisories, triggered by expected snowfall exceeding 5 centimeters in 24 hours, were issued for parts of Gyeonggi, Seoul, Chungcheong, North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, Incheon and Jeju Island.
People cross the street in Jongno District, central Seoul underneath a snow-covered gingko tree on Wednesday. [NEWS1]
Cherry blossom trees in Yeouido, western Seoul, covered in snow on Wednesday [NEWS1]
Pandas Rui Bao, left, and Hui Bao play in the snow in Everland, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday. [NEWS1]
People walk the snow-covered streets of Jongno District, central Seoul on Wednesday. [NEWS1]
Bicycles lay covered in snow in Jung District, central Seoul on Wednesday. [NEWS1]
A hiker treks the snow-covered trail on Mount Mudeung in Gwangju on Wednesday. [YONHAP]
A snowplower drives through a street covered in snow in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang on Wednesday. [YONHAP]
Roadside Royal Azaleas covered in snow in Gangneung City, Gangwon on Wednesday [YONHAP]
Photos of snowmen provided by readers on Wednesday. [YONHAP]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
