Korea JoongAng Daily

Heavy snow turns Korea into winter wonderland — in pictures

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 16:24
People wearing hanbok (traditional Korean dress) chat as they view the snow-covered Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Mount Guryong in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is covered in snow on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Heavy snow covered much of the nation on Wednesday. Snow or rain is forecast to continue nationwide until Thursday.  
 
The Korea Meterological Administration (KMA) issued a heavy snow warning — activated when over 20 centimeters of snowfall is expected within 24 hours — for northeastern Seoul, Hongcheon and Pyeongchang counties in Gangwon and Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi.  
 
Heavy snow advisories, triggered by expected snowfall exceeding 5 centimeters in 24 hours, were issued for parts of Gyeonggi, Seoul, Chungcheong, North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, Incheon and Jeju Island.  
 
People cross the street in Jongno District, central Seoul underneath a snow-covered gingko tree on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

Cherry blossom trees in Yeouido, western Seoul, covered in snow on Wednesday [NEWS1]

Pandas Rui Bao, left, and Hui Bao play in the snow in Everland, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

Pandas Rui Bao, left, and Hui Bao play in the snow in Everland, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

People walk the snow-covered streets of Jongno District, central Seoul on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

Bicycles lay covered in snow in Jung District, central Seoul on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

A hiker treks the snow-covered trail on Mount Mudeung in Gwangju on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

A snowplower drives through a street covered in snow in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Roadside Royal Azaleas covered in snow in Gangneung City, Gangwon on Wednesday [YONHAP]

Photos of snowmen provided by readers on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
