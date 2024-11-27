 Far East University signs MOU with Virginia's Columbia College
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 18:03
Columbia College President Richard Kim, center, and officials from Far East University pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding. [FAR EAST UNIVERSITY]

Far East University aims to expand its global network and enhance its students’ international skills through a partnership with Columbia College, the university said Wednesday.
 
The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday at Columbia College’s campus in Virginia in the United States.
 

As part of the MOU, the universities plan to exchange professors and students, collaborate on education programs and roll out joint research projects.
 
Columbia College expects this partnership will provide students from both institutions with opportunities to “learn globally” and open new pathways for “fostering global talent.”    
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
