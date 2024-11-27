 Jeonbuk National University meets Korean ambassador in Thailand for int'l center project
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:28
President of Jeonbuk National University Yang O-bong meets with Park Yong-min, Korea's ambassador to Thailand, in Thailand. [JEONBUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Jeonbuk National University met with the Korean ambassador to Thailand to seek support for its first international center in Thailand's Rangsit University, the Korean university announced Wednesday.
 
The discussion took place during a four-day visit to Thailand by President of Jeonbuk National University, Yang O-bong, starting Nov. 19. 
 
Yang also requested smooth visa issuances for Thai students during a meeting with Park Yong-min, the Korean ambassador to Thailand, and Choi Won-seok, the head of the Korean Education Center in Thailand.
 

Yang also met with Kim Yong-seong, director general of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) in Bangkok, to explore ways to enhance overseas employment and internship opportunities for students. The two discussed establishing a structured framework for future collaboration.
 
Jeonbuk National University held the opening ceremony for its first international center at Rangsit University on Tuesday.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
