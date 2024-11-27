CCTV cameras spotted in Pyongyang high school classroom
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 15:13
Last week, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and the Korean Central Television reported the completion of Songga Senior Middle School in the capital, saying that it has facilities for "putting education on a practical, comprehensive and modern basis at a high level."
A senior middle school in North Korea is equivalent to a high school.
Video clips released by the official news outlets showed CCTV cameras overlooking students from the top corners of the school's classrooms, including a dance hall.
It remains unknown whether other North Korean classrooms have CCTV cameras, but experts said the latest discovery may signal that North Korea may be increasing its scrutiny of people, especially young generations, against the influence of outside culture and information.
"There might have arisen a need to control the behavioral patterns of new generations through CCTV cameras," he said, indicating the country's increasing efforts to block the penetration of outside information.
