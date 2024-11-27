Moon's wife snubs prosecutors' summons over family's bribery allegations

Prosecutors investigating bribery allegations involving former President Moon Jae-in have decided not to question his wife, Kim Jung-sook, in person, their office said Wednesday, after she refused to comply with their summons.The Jeonju District Prosecutors Office made the announcement, saying Kim has explicitly stated through her lawyers that she is not willing to be questioned as a witness regarding the suspicion that Moon's ex-son-in-law was unfairly hired as an airline executive in exchange for favors for the firm's founder.The office in the southwestern city of Jeonju, North Jeolla, added that there is no way to forcibly grill a witness under the current law.Moon's former son-in-law, surnamed Seo, was employed as an executive director at the Thailand-based budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet in 2018 after the company's founder and former two-term lawmaker Lee Sang-jik was appointed as head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.Prosecutors suspect that Lee's appointment as head of the government agency was made in exchange for hiring Seo at his airline company, particularly given his lack of experience in the airline industry at that time.Moon allegedly stopped providing financial support to the family of his daughter, Moon Da-hye, after Seo's employment. Thus prosecutors view the about 223 million won ($160,000) in salary and other compensation paid by Thai Eastar Jet to Seo and Da-hye as a bribe to the former president.The prosecution reportedly sent a summons to Kim on Nov. 20, asking her to appear before prosecutors between Nov. 25 and 29. But she declined the request the following day.Moon Da-hye has also refused to be questioned as a witness to the investigation three times, according to the prosecution. Seo has appeared before prosecutors as a witness several times but reportedly exercised his right to remain silent. Moon Da-hye and Seo divorced in recent years.Legal experts speculate the prosecution may attempt to call in the former president as a suspect for questioning about the bribery allegation without questioning Kim and Moon Da-hye.Yonhap