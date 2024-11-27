27 couples emerge from Seoul gov't's first mass blind date event
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 15:32
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A total of 27 couples — more than 50 percent of the participants — were matched during a mass blind date event hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
The event, the first of its kind hosted by the city government on Saturday, invited 100 participants — 50 men and 50 women — who were selected by the city.
After the event concluded, participants submitted their top three preferences for potential matches. The final pairings were individually notified the next day at 11 a.m.
“I hoped for a good result, as I didn’t join the program just for fun,” one participant, a woman surnamed Kang, told the city government.
“I’m happy to have been matched with someone and excited for what’s ahead.”
To celebrate the newly formed couples, the city government plans to provide each pair with a “dating package” for their first official date. The package, worth around 300,000 won ($225), includes meal vouchers and tickets to cultural events.
Feedback from the participants was positive, with 84 percent reporting satisfaction with the event, citing the diverse programs and opportunities for interaction as key reasons.
The program on Saturday ran from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sebitseom, a cultural complex located on the Han River within Banpo Hanagang Park in southern Seoul.
The event, co-sponsored by Woori Card, featured a variety of activities, including yacht tours, recreational games, one-on-one conversations and cocktail dates.
According to the city government, the 100 participants were chosen from a pool of 3,286 applicants aged between 25 and 39. The selection process involved going through legal documents such as resident registration, proof of marital status, employment certificates and records of any sex crimes.
“I sincerely congratulate all the couples who were matched during this event,” said Kim Sun-soon, head of the Women and Family Policy Affairs Office at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in a press release.
“The city will continue to create opportunities for singles to connect, including through company-sponsored events.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)