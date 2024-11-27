 53 vehicles crash on Wonju road, at least seven people injured
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

53 vehicles crash on Wonju road, at least seven people injured

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:33 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:44
A total of 53 vehicles collided on a local road in Wonju, Gangwon, on Wednesday evening. [YONHAP]

A total of 53 vehicles collided on a local road in Wonju, Gangwon, on Wednesday evening. [YONHAP]

A total of 53 vehicles collided on a road in Wonju, Gangwon, on Wednesday at around 6 p.m., injuring at least seven people.
 
Route No. 409 connects Wonju and Hoengseong County in Gangwon.
 
The accident site is highly congested, and road authorities are restricting traffic on all lanes.
 
Police and fire authorities suspect that black ice – invisible ice coated on the road – caused vehicles to skid, triggering consecutive crashes.
 
Wonju city authorities sent a public safety alert advising drivers to avoid using the impacted site. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea

More in Social Affairs

53 vehicles crash on Wonju road, at least seven people injured

Mobile ID cards to roll out next month

Infamous Korean drug lord sentenced to 25 years in prison

Deaths, injuries, blackouts reported nationwide as heaviest November snow in over 100 years hits Seoul

Court upholds 15-year sentence for man who stabbed DP chief

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)