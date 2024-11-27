53 vehicles crash on Wonju road, at least seven people injured
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:33 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:44
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Route No. 409 connects Wonju and Hoengseong County in Gangwon.
The accident site is highly congested, and road authorities are restricting traffic on all lanes.
Police and fire authorities suspect that black ice – invisible ice coated on the road – caused vehicles to skid, triggering consecutive crashes.
Wonju city authorities sent a public safety alert advising drivers to avoid using the impacted site.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)