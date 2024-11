53 vehicles crash on Wonju road, at least seven people injured

A total of 53 vehicles collided on a road in Wonju, Gangwon, on Wednesday at around 6 p.m., injuring at least seven people.Route No. 409 connects Wonju and Hoengseong County in Gangwon.The accident site is highly congested, and road authorities are restricting traffic on all lanes.Police and fire authorities suspect that black ice – invisible ice coated on the road – caused vehicles to skid, triggering consecutive crashes.Wonju city authorities sent a public safety alert advising drivers to avoid using the impacted site.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [ [email protected]