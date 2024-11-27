 Actor Jung Woo-sung's out-of-wedlock child sparks debate over prejudice, public morals, political bias
Actor Jung Woo-sung's out-of-wedlock child sparks debate over prejudice, public morals, political bias

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 16:46
Actor Jung Woo-sung as Soo-hyuk in ″A Man of Reason″ [ACEMAKER MOVIEWORKS]

The controversy surrounding actor Jung Woo-sung's child born out of wedlock is stirring heated debate in the political sphere.
 
Lee So-young, a lawmaker from the liberal Democratic Party (DP), defended Jung in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying that "the idea that parents must maintain a marital relationship for the sake of their child is a prejudice."
 
The controversy erupted Sunday when reports surfaced that Jung allegedly had a son with model Moon Ga-bi outside of marriage. The issue escalated as further allegations emerged of Jung being in a relationship with another woman when the child was conceived and sending messages to unfamiliar women through social media.
 

"The idea that people must marry and live together as a couple, bearing all the obligations of cohabitation and support just because they have a child, is suffocating,” Rep. Lee wrote. “I can't agree with the criticism and judgment directed at whether someone decides to marry."
 
"Is it acceptable if someone has a child, gets married, and then divorces?" she said, referring to her personal life. 
 
“My parents divorced when I was very young, and I grew up without even remembering my father’s face, let alone him fulfilling any parental responsibilities,” said Lee. "If my parents, who did not love each other, had stayed married, would I have been happier? That is not something anyone else can decide."
 
Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Lee So-young speaks at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul in 2023. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Lee’s defense sparked backlash, with one of her fellow lawmakers questioning whether it was appropriate for a National Assembly member to fan public debate.  
 
“This is unthinkable in the country of courteous people in the East,” a lawmaker from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) said during a phone interview with JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday, using an archaic term for Korea. 
 
"Regardless of changing times, we must protect the traditions of the Republic of Korea and public sentiment."
 
Some within the PPP speculated that Lee's support might be politically motivated, given Jung’s past political statements and affiliations.
 
Model Moon Ga-bi revealed that she had given birth to a child on Nov. 22 through an Instagram post. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jung made headlines in November 2016 during a screening of his film “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016) when he abruptly declared, "Park Geun-hye, step down," amid protests calling for the then-president’s impeachment.  
 
"All our citizens should be able to speak their minds politically without hesitation," said Jung in a 2017 interview. "Public engagement creates better nations and politicians."
 
Jung’s public activities, including his former role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have placed his private life under further public scrutiny. 
 
The controversy over Jung’s personal life has drawn attention to broader societal concerns. According to 2023 statistics, about 10,900 children were born out of wedlock, highlighting issues surrounding policies and perceptions of such births.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]


