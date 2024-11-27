Court upholds 15-year sentence for man who stabbed DP chief
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 16:50
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
An appellate court on Wednesday upheld a 15-year prison sentence for a man who stabbed liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in January.
The Busan High Court upheld the sentence for the 67-year-old man, identified only by his surname Kim, on charges of attempted murder and election law violations. The court also upheld an additional five years of probation.
Both Kim and the prosecution had appealed the initial ruling, with the prosecution seeking a 20-year sentence and an electronic monitoring order. However, the court rejected both appeals.
“The defendant committed a premeditated crime, antagonizing and demonizing the victim over political differences,” the court said.
“Although the defendant submitted a letter of reflection for the appeals trial and sent an apology letter to the victim, a crime that threatens life — regardless of the victim or motive — is inherently severe.”
The court also noted, “While the letter was sent to the victim, it appears the victim has not forgiven the defendant.”
On Jan. 2, Kim pretended to be a supporter to approach Lee and stabbed him in the neck during his visit to Daehang Observatory in Busan’s Gangseo District, where he was inspecting the new airport site on Gadeok Island. The attack left the liberal party leader with a 1.4-centimeter (0.55-inch) wound, requiring surgery and hospitalization. He was discharged after eight days.
Kim was arrested at the scene of the attack. According to the prosecution, he had attended five of Lee’s official events prior to the stabbing, purchased the weapon in advance and rehearsed the crime.
The prosecutors believe Kim’s motive was to prevent Lee from “exercising his nomination rights” ahead of the parliamentary election in April and "stop him from becoming the next president."
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)