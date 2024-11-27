 Heavy snowfall blankets greater Seoul area early Wednesday morning
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Heavy snowfall blankets greater Seoul area early Wednesday morning

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 09:28 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 09:46
A father and his child walk along a heavily snow-covered road in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

A father and his child walk along a heavily snow-covered road in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [NEWS1]

 
Heavy snowfall of up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) blanketed the greater Seoul area on Wednesday morning, prompting heavy snow warnings. 
 
As of 8 a.m., heavy snow warnings were in place for the greater Seoul area, inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon, and parts of North Gyeongsang, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 

Related Article

The warning is issued when more than 5 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate within 24 hours.
 
Snowfall rates exceeded 5 centimeters per hour in parts of inland Gangwon as of 8 a.m., while Gyeonggi and areas near North Gyeongsang reported snowfall at 1 centimeter per hour.
 
By 7 a.m., Seoul recorded up to 16.5 centimeters of snow, with Seongbuk District reaching 20.6 centimeters. Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi saw 21.9 centimeters of accumulation.  

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea snow

More in Social Affairs

One killed, others injured in car accident amid heavy snowfall

Korea, Japan continue to discuss bilateral cooperation despite Sado mine memorial dispute

Korea opens AI safety institute to tackle emerging risks

Court rejects arrest warrant for Woori's Sohn Tae-seung over loan allegations

Flights canceled and commutes disrupted as 20 cm of snow blankets Korea

Related Stories

White out

Snowed under

Seoul commuters face difficulties due to snow

Heavy snowfall hits Korea's capital, central areas

Snow to continue into afternoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)