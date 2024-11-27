Heavy snowfall blankets greater Seoul area early Wednesday morning
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 09:28 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 09:46
Heavy snowfall of up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) blanketed the greater Seoul area on Wednesday morning, prompting heavy snow warnings.
As of 8 a.m., heavy snow warnings were in place for the greater Seoul area, inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon, and parts of North Gyeongsang, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The warning is issued when more than 5 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate within 24 hours.
Snowfall rates exceeded 5 centimeters per hour in parts of inland Gangwon as of 8 a.m., while Gyeonggi and areas near North Gyeongsang reported snowfall at 1 centimeter per hour.
By 7 a.m., Seoul recorded up to 16.5 centimeters of snow, with Seongbuk District reaching 20.6 centimeters. Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi saw 21.9 centimeters of accumulation.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
