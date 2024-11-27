Korea, Japan continue to discuss bilateral cooperation despite Sado mine memorial dispute

The top diplomats of Korea and Japan agreed Tuesday to keep the momentum alive for bilateral cooperation, despite discord over a memorial event for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, Seoul's foreign ministry said.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya shared the understanding during their "pull-aside" meeting that took place in Italy on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' gathering of the Group of 7 advanced nations.The ministers of both countries agreed to ensure that issues arising from the Sado mine memorial ceremony do not affect the development of bilateral relations, and to continue the positive momentum in cooperation.The talks came after Seoul boycotted a memorial ceremony hosted by Japan for the wartime forced labor victims, including Koreans, from the Sado mine complex, over what it described as Tokyo's lack of effort in honoring the victims in a sincere manner.Korea's foreign ministry said earlier in the day that it has voiced regret to Japan over its "attitude in the course of the negotiations for the ceremony."Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun said in a media briefing that by choosing not to participate in the ceremony, the government sent a clear message of disapproval to Japan about the memorial event.Yonhap