Korea opens AI safety institute to tackle emerging risks

Korea's AI safety institute officially opened its doors Wednesday with an aim to respond to various risks associated with the fast-evolving technology, the science ministry said.The new AI Safety Institute comes as a follow-up to the AI Seoul Summit held here in May, where leaders from Korea, Britain and eight other nations adopted a joint declaration on promoting safe, innovative and inclusive AI, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.The institute, located in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, will spearhead the country's research on risks involving AI, such as abuse and loss of control of the technology, while also serving as a network hub for the industry, academics and research institutes studying AI safety.It will also take part in the international network of AI safety institutes to promote global discussions on the agenda, the ministry said.Kim Myuhng-joo, an information security professor at Seoul Women's University, has been appointed as the inaugural chief of the institute."The institute will play a role as an organization supporting local AI companies to minimize risk factors that can hinder the firms from strengthening their global competitiveness, rather than working as a regulatory body," Kim said during the institute's opening ceremony.In the ceremony, a consortium of AI-related firms, universities and institutes signed a memorandum of understanding to join hands for research, policymaking and evaluation of AI safety.A total of 24 entities, including leading tech firms like Naver, KT and Kakao, as well as top universities like Seoul National University, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Korea University, are initial members of the consortium, according to the ministry.Yonhap