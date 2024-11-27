 Korea opens AI safety institute to tackle emerging risks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea opens AI safety institute to tackle emerging risks

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 11:06
President Yoon Suk Yeol takes part in the AI Seoul Summit virtually held on May 21. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol takes part in the AI Seoul Summit virtually held on May 21. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
Korea's AI safety institute officially opened its doors Wednesday with an aim to respond to various risks associated with the fast-evolving technology, the science ministry said.
 
The new AI Safety Institute comes as a follow-up to the AI Seoul Summit held here in May, where leaders from Korea, Britain and eight other nations adopted a joint declaration on promoting safe, innovative and inclusive AI, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
 

Related Article

 
The institute, located in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, will spearhead the country's research on risks involving AI, such as abuse and loss of control of the technology, while also serving as a network hub for the industry, academics and research institutes studying AI safety.
 
It will also take part in the international network of AI safety institutes to promote global discussions on the agenda, the ministry said.
 
Kim Myuhng-joo, an information security professor at Seoul Women's University, has been appointed as the inaugural chief of the institute.
 
"The institute will play a role as an organization supporting local AI companies to minimize risk factors that can hinder the firms from strengthening their global competitiveness, rather than working as a regulatory body," Kim said during the institute's opening ceremony.
 
In the ceremony, a consortium of AI-related firms, universities and institutes signed a memorandum of understanding to join hands for research, policymaking and evaluation of AI safety.
 
A total of 24 entities, including leading tech firms like Naver, KT and Kakao, as well as top universities like Seoul National University, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Korea University, are initial members of the consortium, according to the ministry.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea AI

More in Social Affairs

One killed, others injured in car accident amid heavy snowfall

Korea, Japan continue to discuss bilateral cooperation despite Sado mine memorial dispute

Korea opens AI safety institute to tackle emerging risks

Court rejects arrest warrant for Woori's Sohn Tae-seung over loan allegations

Flights canceled and commutes disrupted as 20 cm of snow blankets Korea

Related Stories

As AI war rages, Korea seeks a place among giants

Autonomous tractor completes demo run

2024 World Smart City Expo convenes in Kintex

Twenty Korean startups launch generative AI association

Thingsflow's Kim Joon-hee explains the chatbot business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)