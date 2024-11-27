Court upholds 15-year sentence for man who stabbed DP chief

Deaths, injuries, blackouts reported nationwide as heaviest November snow in over 100 years hits Seoul

Infamous Korean drug lord sentenced to 25 years in prison

Mobile ID cards to roll out next month

53 vehicles crash on Wonju road, at least seven people injured

Related Stories

Huge 2021 budget has a bit of something for everyone

Vehicle registrations up 1.7% in 2023 on eco-friendly models

New era dawns for online certifications

Not taxing at all

International student IDs can now be added to Samsung Wallet