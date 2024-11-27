 Mobile ID cards to roll out next month
Mobile ID cards to roll out next month

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 19:28
Sample image of mobile driver's license. [MINISTRY OF INTERIOR AND SAFETY]

Physical resident identification cards will no longer be required for identity verification starting next month as a mobile version becomes available.
 
This change follows Tuesday’s passing of an amendment to the Resident Registration Act — which establishes the legal framework for mobile IDs — according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Wednesday. 
 

The ministry has been gradually expanding the use of mobile identification cards, starting with public official ID cards in 2021, driver’s licenses in 2022, and Patriots and Veterans Registration Cards in 2023.
 
From Dec. 27, individuals aged 17 or older who hold resident identification cards can apply for the mobile version. This, however, does not apply to Residence Cards issued to foreigners.
 
To obtain the mobile ID, applicants must visit their local community service center to receive a QR code necessary to download the mobile ID. If users change their phones, they must revisit the center to reissue the mobile ID.
 
For those who possess physical residence cards embedded with IC chips, the mobile identification card can be issued by simply tapping the card on their smartphone. IC chip-embedded cards are available at community centers for a fee of 5,000 won. Individuals born in 2008 — who will be receiving their first national ID cards — can obtain IC chip-embedded cards free of charge next year.
 
To protect personal information and prevent misuse, the government will implement advanced security technologies such as blockchain and encryption. Mobile IDs will be limited to a single mobile device registered under the user's name and require reissuance every three years to maintain security.
 
The ministry will pilot this transition in nine regions for two months starting Dec. 27 to ensure a smooth rollout: Sejong; Hongcheon County, Gangwon; Goyang City, Gyeonggi; Geochang County, South Gyeongsang; Seo District, Daejeon; Gunwi County, Daegu; Ulju County, Ulsan; Yeosu; and Yeongam County, South Jeolla. During the pilot phase, residents in these areas must visit their local community service centers to apply for the mobile ID.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
