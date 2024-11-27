One killed, others injured in car accident amid heavy snowfall
Published: 27 Nov. 2024
According to fire authorities and police, a 25-ton truck hit the rear side of a Genesis sedan that skidded off on an icy road in front of Seoseok Tunnel in Hongcheon County in Gangwon at around 6:40 a.m.
Other Korando, Avante and Santa Fe vehicles, which followed the Genesis and truck, crashed into the collided vehicles.
A passenger on the Genesis was found in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 59-year-old driver of the Genesis and a 53-year-old driver of the Korando were sent to hospitals due to their heavy injuries. The car crash inflicted lighter injuries on four other drivers and passengers.
Police investigation is currently underway.
