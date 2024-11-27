Provincial city turns to ethnic Koreans from former Soviet Union to arrest population decline

The city of Jecheon in North Chungcheong has seen an influx of 500 people through its Koryoin migration and settlement project, which aims to reverse the decline of the local population.The term Koryoin primarily refers to ethnic Koreans who were dispersed across Russia and Central Asia during the Soviet era. These ethnic Koreans are descendants of those who migrated to the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union from 1860 to 1945, often in search of farmland or an escape from Japanese rule over Korea.The city reported that as of Friday, 502 people from 194 households have participated in the migration program, which helps ethnic Koreans from abroad settle in the town and find jobs. Of these arrivals, 205 people from 83 households have already relocated to Jecheon, and 112 individuals from 78 households have found employment.Around 40 percent of those relocating to Jecheon are in their 30s and 40s, and more than 100 of the 502 participants are children and teenagers under 20.The city launched the initiative in October 2022, establishing a support center where Koryoin can stay for up to four months free of charge. The center includes accommodations, lecture halls, a cafeteria, laundry facilities and a playroom for children.During their stay, participants receive help adjusting to local life, including Korean language lessons, job training and tours of public facilities. After the four-month residency, participants are expected to secure housing within the city.“Encouraging Koryoin to settle in Jecheon will help resolve population decline and labor shortages faced by local businesses,” said Jecheon Mayor Kim Chang-kyu.Kim plans to attract 1,000 Koryoin within three years.Since the project began in October 2022, Jecheon has attracted 502 participants who have undergone adaptation programs that include Korean language education and cultural experiences while staying in short-term facilities. A photograph provided by the city shows participants engaged in these activities.Koryoin in Jecheon receive various benefits. Families with preschool-aged children receive 300,000 won ($214) in child care support. Families with children in elementary, middle or high school receive a scholarship of 500,000 won and an additional 1 million won if their children enroll in university. The city also assists with visa extensions or transitions to “region-specialized visas,” waiving related fees.Additionally, three local general hospitals offer a 20 percent discount on medical expenses. Before moving into short-term facilities, the city facilitates job placements with local companies and housing searches with licensed real estate agents.To enhance communication skills, a Korean conversation program was introduced this year. The center also provides child care services in its in-house playroom.“Although labor income in Jecheon may not be particularly high, many families relocate here for their children’s education,” said Lee Han-gyo, head of Jecheon City Government’s Future Strategy Team. “We aim to support the smooth integration of Koryoin children into public education.”The city cited the “region-specialized visa” as another key factor attracting Koryoin. As part of a Ministry of Justice program, Jecheon offers relaxed residency and employment conditions, including work permits for spouses, to eligible ethnic Koreans.Currently, the employment rate for spouses of Koryoin in Jecheon is around 70 percent. “The ability for spouses to also earn an income seems to be a significant factor driving family-unit migration,” said a city official.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]