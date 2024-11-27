Flights canceled and commutes disrupted as 20 cm of snow blankets Korea
A total of 12 flights were canceled at airports nationwide on Wednesday morning due to heavy snowfall exceeding 20 centimeters (7.87 inches) that blanketed the country overnight.
According to Yonhap News Agency, 11 domestic flights and one international flight were canceled.
To ease the morning commute, Seoul Metro extended its morning rush hour to 9:30 a.m., adding 30 minutes to the usual end time of 9 a.m. During rush hours, subway intervals were reduced to between 2 minutes 30 seconds and 4 minutes 30 seconds, compared to the usual 5-9 minutes.
Despite these measures, some commuters faced delays and disruptions.
Shin Da-som, 32, reported that buses heading to Yeongdeungpo District were delayed. Transferring from the subway at Yeouido Station, Shin said the trains were also more crowded than usual.
Choo, a 73-year-old janitor working in the Gwanghwamun area, said, “I’m still near Changgyeong Palace in eastern Jongno District when I should already be in central Jongno.” Choo estimated that the delay was around 10 minutes.
As of 8 a.m., Mount Yongmun in Gyeonggi recorded 22 centimeters of snow, while northern Seoul’s Gangbuk District reported 20 centimeters. Other parts of Seoul had 16.2 centimeters, while Incheon and Suwon in southern Gyeonggi recorded 3.8 and 0.7 centimeters, respectively, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Snowfall was widespread across the country. Pyeongchang County in Gangwon saw 21.7 centimeters, while the Jeolla regions reported 5 to 13.5 centimeters. Snowfall in the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions measured less than 2 centimeters, according to the statement from the KMA.
The KMA issued a heavy snow warning — activated when over 20 centimeters of snowfall is expected within 24 hours — for northeastern Seoul, Hongcheon and Pyeongchang counties in Gangwon and Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi. Heavy snow advisories, triggered by expected snowfall exceeding 5 centimeters in 24 hours, were issued for parts of Gyeonggi, Seoul, Chungcheong, North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, Incheon and Jeju Island.
Snow or rain is forecast to continue nationwide until Thursday. Gangwon and North Gyeongsang will experience precipitation until 6 p.m. Wednesday, while southern Gyeonggi will remain under the influence of rain or snow clouds through late Thursday. The Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, along with Jeju Island, may see rain or snow until late Friday evening.
Rain clouds from the Yellow Sea are expected to reach Korea within one to two hours from 8 a.m., causing snow flurries in late morning, the KMA added.
