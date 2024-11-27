Restore the valor, the grit and the honor

What stands out in the Defense Ministry’s regular general-level reshuffle is the appointment of Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk as Marine Corps Commandant to replace Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-hwan, who was at the command since December 2022 and will exit next month amid controversy over the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July last year. Maj. Gen. Im Sung-keun, who caused a controversy for filing for honorary discharge while under investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), would move to a research position or be on his way out of the duty office.The Marine Corps has been in hot spot since a conscript’s death during a search mission for flood victims raised political liability and allegations over influence-peddling to cover up the case. It severely divided the military division as well as reservists. Korea’s security front has never been so perilous with North Korea perfecting its nuclear and missile program and defying international rules by sending soldiers to fight for Russia in the war with Ukraine. The Marine Corps responsible for ground attack and landing operations must not shake at such critical times.The latest reshuffle must unite the force under a new command. It must never become demoralized by political influence. To ensure so, the allegations pertinent to Chae’s death must be thoroughly investigated and speedily wound up. The Gyeongbuk Province Policy Agency forwarded six military officials to the prosecution on charges of professional negligence that caused death. Lim, the commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division in charge of the rescue operation, was not among them.The CIO is yet to conclude its investigation on the allegations of meddling by the presidential office and Defense Ministry after former chief Marine investigator Col. Park Jung-hun filed a report finding Lim and six others liable for the fatal accident. The head of the CIO has since changed, and the legislature and presidential office have been wasting time on a special investigation into Chae’s case.Founded in 1049, the Marine Corps is the most elite combat force. It earned the moniker as “ghost-catching Marines” for its astonishing feat during the Korean war. One battalion landing in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang, in August 1950 overwhelmingly defeated North Korean soldiers. The 1st Marine Division in June 1951 fought against two North Korean regiments and won over 24 locations, earning President Syngman Rhee’s personally written nickname the “invincible Marines.”They went on to expand their legend in the Vietnam War with the Cheongryong battalion defeating two Northern Vietnamese infantry units. Politicians should do their part to restore the reputation of Korea’s strongest security asset.