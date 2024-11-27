Today's fortune: Nov. 27, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1936: Without lips, teeth will suffer of cold.1948: Avoid gossiping about others.1960: Be cautious not to be betrayed by those you trust.1972: Stay neutral and protect what you have.1984: Keep a low profile and avoid attracting attention.1996: Be careful to avoid injuries.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1937: Be wary of overly friendly people.1949: Avoid physically strenuous tasks.1961: Conflicts of interest may arise.1973: Double-check everything before acting.1985: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.1997: Sugary foods may harm your teeth.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1938: Likely to be a peaceful day.1950: A relaxing and leisurely day.1962: You might enjoy some pleasant spending.1974: Expenses may lead to gains.1986: Doing something is better than doing nothing.1998: Things may turn out better than expected.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1939: Unexpected events might occur.1951: Warm human connections may blossom.1963: Familiar routines bring comfort.1975: Things will progress smoothly, like a ship with favorable winds.1987: Plans will flow naturally, like water.1999: Your image may improve.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: south1940: Don’t boast about your good deeds.1952: Life is the same for everyone.1964: It’s all about the same, no matter the choice.1976: Be mindful of how you present yourself.1988: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.2000: The grass always looks greener on the other side.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generosityLucky direction: south1941: If you lack teeth, use your gums.1953: Helping each other is a basic human principle.1965: Be willing to yield on small matters.1977: Sometimes, taking a small loss is better.1989: Foster mutually beneficial relationships for growth.2001: Value friendship and trust.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1942: Eat well and live worry-free.1954: Exercise and take health supplements.1966: The morning might be better than the afternoon.1978: Put agreements in writing rather than relying on words.1990: The early bird catches the worm.2002: Study diligently to build your foundation.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unitedLucky direction: southwest1943: Everything has its proper place.1955: Small efforts accumulate to great results.1967: The right people will appear in the right situations.1979: You might be completely satisfied with everything.1991: Unity and harmony are the keys to success.2003: Your social relationships may improve.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1944: You might enjoy a good meal or be treated well.1956: You could receive filial piety or good news.1968: Positive results may arise from your efforts.1980: Don’t delay; act on your tasks today.1992: A lucky day; success is likely.2004: Embrace challenges and be adventurous.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: Find a hobby or pastime to enjoy.1957: Show grace and dignity in your words and actions.1969: Expect something to make you laugh or benefit you.1981: You may gain recognition or receive valuable information.1993: Attend a gathering or meeting.2005: Wearing blue may bring you luck.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: north1946: Every finger you bite hurts.1958: Children are always close to their parents’ hearts.1970: Focus on one thing rather than many.1982: Don’t boast; keep your abilities hidden.1994: Avoid impulsive remarks or actions.2006: Use kind and polite words.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: ups and downsLucky direction: east1935: Eat warm, comforting foods.1947: Even without an appetite, eat well.1959: Focus on eating vegetables and fruits over meat.1971: Avoid thinking you’re the only one who can do something.1983: Results may differ from plans.1995: Appearances aren’t everything.2007: Don’t be controlled by emotions.