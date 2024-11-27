Kim Hye-seong says MLB posting process will begin after U.S. Thanksgiving

As he eyes a jump to MLB, Korean All-Star second baseman Kim Hye-seong says his posting process will begin after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday this week.Kim revealed his offseason plans during the annual KBO Awards ceremony at a Seoul hotel Tuesday, after accepting his second straight KBO Fielding Award for second base.Kim has already received a green light from his club, Kiwoom Heroes, to be posted for interested MLB clubs this offseason."You don't get to go play in MLB just because you want to, but I'd love to play there," Kim said. "After the Thanksgiving holiday, we will begin the posting process, and I will head over to America."Once the Heroes inform the KBO of Kim's availability, then the Korean league will ask the MLB Commissioner's Office to notify its 30 clubs of Kim's posting.Under an agreement between the KBO and MLB, once a KBO player is posted, any of the 30 MLB clubs can negotiate a deal with that player within a 30-day window.The negotiating period begins at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) the morning after MLB notifies its 30 clubs of the player's availability and ends at 5 p.m. ET on the 30th day.However, if the player can't land a deal within that period, the player may not be posted again until after the following season.KBO teams receive a "release fee" if they lose a player to MLB through posting, depending on the guaranteed portion of the player's contract.Kim publicly stated his big league dreams last year, and the Heroes said in January that they would post him after the 2024 season.Kim responded by posting his best power numbers, with career highs of 11 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .458 slugging percentage. He batted .326 for his fourth consecutive .300 season and swiped 30 bags, his seventh consecutive year with at least 20 steals.Kim continued to play excellent defense at second base, posting strong numbers in fielding metrics and passing the eye test with highlight reel-worthy plays.Because Kim doesn't have much power, his defense will likely be his calling card if he does sign with a big league team."I didn't really know what to expect when the KBO season ended, but as the start of the posting process nears, I am getting nervous," Kim said. "It is now dawning on me that I am about to knock on MLB doors."He said he has been taking English lessons to prepare for life in America, though he hasn't been too pleased with his progress."I am glad I am playing baseball for a living," Kim cracked. "With my English, I could maybe order food at a restaurant now."When told that three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, a fellow Creative Artists Agency client, still relies on an interpreter after several years in the majors, Kim responded with a smile: "He's Ohtani. I've got to be able to speak English."The Heroes have previously sent three players to MLB via posting: infielders Kang Jung-ho, Park Byung-ho and Kim Ha-seong, and outfielder Lee Jung-hoo. The latter two are still in the majors, with Kim a free agent following four seasons with the San Diego Padres and Lee coming off an injury-plagued rookie season with the San Francisco Giants.Kim Hye-seong was particularly close with Kim Ha-seong and Lee during their time together, and Hye-seong said he recently met with his two former teammates, who gave him advice on life in the United States.U.S. media reports have already mentioned a few teams as potential destinations for Kim, including the Seattle Mariners, but Kim himself hasn't been reading those articles."I heard that these rumors before the Winter Meetings aren't really worthy of your attention," Kim said. "While I am in the U.S., I will have a chance to speak to team officials about the kind of player that I am. I will keep that to myself now, but I know exactly what I want to tell them."Yonhap