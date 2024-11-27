Korean Series champions Kia re-sign ace James Naile on one-year, $1.8-million deal
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 15:18 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 15:19
The 2024 Korean baseball champions Kia Tigers announced Wednesday they will bring back ace James Naile for another season.
The Tigers said Naile agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.8 million. He will make $1.2 million in guaranteed salary and received a signing bonus of $400,000. He can make another $200,000 in incentives.
Naile made $700,000 this year, his first in the KBO, while leading the league with a 2.53 ERA in 26 starts. He had a 12-5 record with 138 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings.
Naile barely qualified for the ERA title — pitchers must throw at least 144 innings — after missing the final month of the season due to a broken jaw. He suffered that injury after taking a line drive to the face on Aug. 24 while working on his third consecutive scoreless outing.
The American right-hander returned in time for Game 1 of the Korean Series on Oct. 21, when he held the Samsung Lions to a run on four hits in five innings for a no-decision in a 5-1 win.
Naile then struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in Game 4 on Oct. 26 as the Tigers defeated the Lions 9-2. They went on to capture the title in five games.
Naile leaned on his bread-and-butter pitch, his sweeper, to win the ERA crown and also endeared himself to Tigers fans for his valiant comeback after the frightening injury.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
