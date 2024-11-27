Feyenoord hold Man City to 3-3 draw with three goals in 14 minutes
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 14:12 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 17:35
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Feyenoord held Premier League reigning champions Manchester City to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday after overcoming a three-goal deficit in 14 minutes.
Man City went ahead at Etihad Stadium in Manchester thanks to a penalty from Erling Haaland in the 44th minute, before Ilkay Gundogan fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area to double the lead in the 50th minute.
Haaland came back again three minutes later, sliding down to tuck the ball in.
What looked to be a completely one-sided match started to see a turnaround in the 75th minute when Anis Hadj-Moussa rounded goalkeeper Ederson to pull one back.
Santigao Gimenez added one more in the 82nd minute, before David Hancko scored a much-needed equalizer through a header in the 89th minute.
Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom played 90 minutes in the draw, playing a big role in the unlikely result and continuing his personal run of Champions League success against City — he scored against the Premier League club in last season while playing for Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.
The Korean midfielder has seen an impressive start to the 2024-25 season with Feyeenord, establishing himself as a regular starter and making 14 appearances across all competitions, during which he has picked up two goals and one assist.
He has yet to score a goal in the Champions League this season.
Feyeenord jumped to 20th place on the 36-team table with Tuesday’s draw, having registered two wins, one draw and two losses so far.
The Dutch club is in the playoff zone, where the ninth to 24th-placed teams enter the playoffs to determine which sides reach the round of 16.
Those who finish in the top eight advance directly to the last 16, while those below 24th exit the tournament.
Feyenoord has three more Champions League fixtures left to go, one of which is against Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich on Jan. 22.
That match sets the stage for another possible Korean derby after the first of this season’s Champions League between Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain that ended with a 1-0 win for the Bundesliga team on Tuesday.
Two other Korean players are also active in this year's tournament, Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun and Red Star's Seol Young-woo.
