 Feyenoord hold Man City to 3-3 draw with three goals in 14 minutes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Feyenoord hold Man City to 3-3 draw with three goals in 14 minutes

Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 14:12 Updated: 27 Nov. 2024, 17:35
Manchester City's Rico Lewis, front, vies for the ball with Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom during a Champions League match at Etihad Stadium in England on Tuesday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Manchester City's Rico Lewis, front, vies for the ball with Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom during a Champions League match at Etihad Stadium in England on Tuesday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Feyenoord held Premier League reigning champions Manchester City to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday after overcoming a three-goal deficit in 14 minutes.  
 

Related Article

 
Man City went ahead at Etihad Stadium in Manchester thanks to a penalty from Erling Haaland in the 44th minute, before Ilkay Gundogan fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area to double the lead in the 50th minute.
 
Haaland came back again three minutes later, sliding down to tuck the ball in.  
 
What looked to be a completely one-sided match started to see a turnaround in the 75th minute when Anis Hadj-Moussa rounded goalkeeper Ederson to pull one back.  
 
Santigao Gimenez added one more in the 82nd minute, before David Hancko scored a much-needed equalizer through a header in the 89th minute.  
 
Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom played 90 minutes in the draw, playing a big role in the unlikely result and continuing his personal run of Champions League success against City — he scored against the Premier League club in last season while playing for Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.
 
The Korean midfielder has seen an impressive start to the 2024-25 season with Feyeenord, establishing himself as a regular starter and making 14 appearances across all competitions, during which he has picked up two goals and one assist.  
 
He has yet to score a goal in the Champions League this season.  
 
Feyeenord jumped to 20th place on the 36-team table with Tuesday’s draw, having registered two wins, one draw and two losses so far.
 
The Dutch club is in the playoff zone, where the ninth to 24th-placed teams enter the playoffs to determine which sides reach the round of 16.
 
Those who finish in the top eight advance directly to the last 16, while those below 24th exit the tournament.
 
Feyenoord has three more Champions League fixtures left to go, one of which is against Kim Min-jae’s Bayern Munich on Jan. 22.  
 
That match sets the stage for another possible Korean derby after the first of this season’s Champions League between Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain that ended with a 1-0 win for the Bundesliga team on Tuesday.   
 
Two other Korean players are also active in this year's tournament, Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun and Red Star's Seol Young-woo.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Hwang In-beom Manchester City Feyenoord

More in Football

[VIDEO] Luis Enrique's honest assessment on defeat to Bayern Munich: 'They deserved to win'

Feyenoord hold Man City to 3-3 draw with three goals in 14 minutes

Ulsan HD continue AFC Champions League Elite losing streak

Kim Min-jae scores as Bayern Munich beat Lee Kang-in's PSG in Champions League

For K League clubs, complex result calculus will determine ACLE berths

Related Stories

Hwang In-beom scores first goal for Feyenoord in 2-1 win over Twente

황인범, 4년 계약 맺고 페예노르트 이적

Hwang In-beom joins Feyenoord on four-year deal

Feyenoord's Hwang In-beom makes team of the week after Eredivisie debut

세계 누비는 황인범, 프리미어리그 팀에서 관심
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)