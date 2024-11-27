 Ulsan HD continue AFC Champions League Elite losing streak
Published: 27 Nov. 2024, 12:13
Shanghai Port, in red, celebrate during an AFC Champions League Elite match against Ulsan HD at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Ulsan HD lost 3-1 to Shanghai Port in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) on Tuesday after a lackluster performance from their defense, extending their losing streak in the tournament to five games.  
 

Shanghai exploited Ulsan’s defense vulnerabilities at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, with Matias Vargas completing a hat-trick. The K League 1 champions were only able to reduce the deficit with a goal from Joo Min-kyu in the second half despite Shanghai gone one man down midway through the first half.  
 
Ulsan headed to the match on the back of a third straight K League 1 title, but that proved meaningless on the international stage.  
 
The defenders looked sluggish and failed to man mark properly, leading to a goal in the 11th minute from Vargas, who took the ball comfortably in the penalty box and slotted it in. The defenders were around him when he possessed the ball, but did not put enough pressure on him.
 
Shanghai, on the other hand, upped the pressure from the start, forcing midfielder Ko Seung-beom to make a pass into the path of Oscar, who fed the ball to Vargas finish the job.  
 
The Chinese club lost center-back Li Ang, who picked up a straight red in the 31st minute for a foul on Lee Chung-yong, but Ulsan were still unable to capitalize their advantage through the halftime whistle.  
 
But Joo pulled one back, heading the ball from a corner in the 73rd minute, which marked Ulsan’s first goal in the 2024-25 ACLE season. 
 
Vargas ended Ulsan’s hopes for an equalizer, however, firing a mid-range shot in the 83rd minute. The goal was also a result of ineffective defending, with the surrounding players doing nothing to stop him running into a dangerous position.
 
Ulsan stay at the bottom of the ACLE league stage table with their fifth straight loss. Ulsan are the only K League 1 team without a win in the tournament.  
 
Gwangju FC have secured three wins from their opening four games, while the Steelers have picked up two wins and two losses as of press time Wednesday.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
울산 HD·광주FC, 잔디 문제로 ACLE 경기 타 구장에서 개최

